Elections to pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19

The elections to fill the pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19, the Election Commission (EC) said on Monday. Earlier, the elections were scheduled to be held on March 26. But, they were deferred in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

"The Commission has decided that the date of poll and counting of votes in respect of the biennial elections for 18 seats from the states of Andhra Pradesh (four seats), Gujarat (four seats), Jharkhand (two seats), Madhya Pradesh (three seats), Manipur (one seat), Meghalaya (one seat) and Rajasthan (three seats) shall be June 19," the EC said in a press note. The counting of votes shall take place at 5 pm on the day of the election. (ANI)