Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:41 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Formula One drivers followed Lewis Hamilton's lead on Monday after the six-times world champion criticized his sport's silence over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck. The death in Minneapolis triggered a wave of outrage and violent protests in the United States.

Britain's Hamilton, Formula One's first black world champion who spends much of his time in America, spoke out on Instagram on Sunday. "I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," wrote the Mercedes driver.

"Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white-dominated sport. I'm one of the only people of color there yet I stand alone," he added. "I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you... are and I see you."

In a second post, Hamilton added: "I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so called leaders make change." Mercedes retweeted the latter comment and issued a statement assuring Hamilton that they stood with him.

"Tolerance is an elementary principle of our team and we are enriched by diversity in all its forms," it added, condemning any discrimination. Renault's Daniel Ricciardo said Floyd's death was "a disgrace".

"Racism is toxic and needs to be addressed not with violence or silence but with unity and action," the Australian wrote on Instagram. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said on Twitter he had felt "out of place and uncomfortable" sharing his thoughts on social media about the situation but realized he had been "completely wrong".

"I still struggle to find the words to describe the atrocity of some videos I've seen on Internet. Racism needs to be met with actions, not silence," added the Monegasque. Williams driver George Russell echoed Leclerc's words and said it was time to kick racism out.

"We all have a voice to speak up for what's right -- and until now I didn't know how to use mine in this situation," said the Briton. "Ultimately, no matter how uncomfortable it may be to speak out, silence achieves nothing."

McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris also spoke out while Racing Point's Sergio Perez tweeted the #blacklivesmatter hashtag and Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi called for #JusticeForFloyd. There have been several nights of unrest over race and policing in many U.S. cities as a series of curfews failed to quell confrontations between some protesters and police.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged last Friday with third-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Floyd.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak's law minister resigns to represent govt in Supreme Court in case against judge

Pakistans law minister Farogh Naseem on Monday resigned to defend the government in the Supreme Court in a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Naseem, who belongs to Karachi, will appear on behalf of the government that last year filed a ca...

Slovakia takes next steps to ease coronavirus measures

Slovakia will undo more coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, including opening indoor sports centres and pools, as the country with one of the worlds lowest death rates from the outbreak moves ahead with reopening. The government agreed...

Soccer-Serie A teams face two-games a week marathon, season to end Aug 2

Serie A teams will face two-games a week for the rest of the season once the league restarts following the novel coronavirus stoppage, according to the fixture list published on Monday.The league confirmed that it will restart on June 20 an...

CM fund: Rs 23 cr spent on COVID-19, Rs 55 cr on migrant fare

The Chief Ministers COVID-19 Relief Fund in Maharashtra received Rs 342 crore in donations till around mid-May, of which Rs 23.82 crore had been spent on controlling the viruss spread while Rs 55.20 crore went towards facilitating journey o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020