Venezuela's Maduro says he will visit Iran soon, sign agreements
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said he would visit Iran shortly to sign cooperation agreements in energy and other sectors, after Iran sent five fuel tankers to the gasoline-starved South American country.
"I am obliged to go to personally thank the people," Maduro said in a state television address, without providing a date for the visit.
