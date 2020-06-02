Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Can Trump send the U.S. military to quell violence at protests?

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 08:40 IST
EXPLAINER-Can Trump send the U.S. military to quell violence at protests?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested he would use federal troops to end unrest that has erupted following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody last week.

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said during brief remarks at the White House. The demonstrations have been largely peaceful, but police in some cities have used force against journalists and protesters, and protesters have clashed with police. Many U.S. cities have set curfews.

To deploy the armed forces, Trump would need to formally invoke a group of statutes known as the Insurrection Act. WHAT IS THE INSURRECTION ACT?

Under the U.S. Constitution, governors generally have the authority to maintain order within state borders. This principle is reflected in a law called the Posse Comitatus Act, which generally bars the federal military from participating in domestic law enforcement. The Insurrection Act, which dates to the early 1800s, creates an exception to the Posse Comitatus Act.

It permits the president to send in U.S. forces to suppress a domestic insurrection that has hindered the normal enforcement of U.S. law. CAN TRUMP SEND IN TROOPS WITHOUT A GOVERNOR'S APPROVAL?

Yes. The law lays out a scenarios in which the president is required to have approval from a state's governor or legislature, and also instances where such approval is not necessary, said Robert Chesney, a professor of national security law at the University of Texas. HAS IT BEEN INVOKED BEFORE?

Yes. The Insurrection Act has been invoked on dozens of occasions through U.S. history. Since the civil rights movement of the 1960s, its use has become "exceedingly rare," according to a report by the Congressional Research Service. The Insurrection Act was last used in 1992, when the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the beating of black motorist Rodney King led to deadly riots.

CAN A COURT STRIKE DOWN TRUMP'S APPLICATION OF THE LAW? Chesney said a successful legal challenge to Trump's use of the law was "very unlikely." Courts have historically been very reluctant to second-guess a president's military declarations, he said.

"The law, for all practical purposes, leaves this to the president with very little judicial review with any teeth," Chesney said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

10 people test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's office: Sources

As many as 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi, said sources. All those working at the LGs office have undergone COVID-19 tests and ...

Gilead says drug helped moderately ill coronavirus patients

A California biotech company says its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalised patients with COVID-19. Gilead Sciences gave few details on Monday but said full results would soo...

Leclanché announces strategic company reorganization along with an Industrial Partnership Agreement with Eneris Group aiming at creating a leading European battery partnership

Eneris Group to make direct investments totaling up to CHF 95 million in two manufacturing JVs and a Technology License Agreement Eneris to provide up to CHF 42 million in working capital loans and make investments in excess of CHF 53 mil...

Australian PM accepts G7 invitation during call with Trump

Australia will accept an invitation to attend a Group of Seven G7 nations meeting, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Trump said last week he will postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020