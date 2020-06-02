Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejashwi asks govt to set time-frame to arrest JD(U) MLA named in triple murder case

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:27 IST
Tejashwi asks govt to set time-frame to arrest JD(U) MLA named in triple murder case

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday questioned the delay in the arrest of ruling JD(U) MLA Amar Nath Pandey alias Pappu Pandey in the Gopalgunj triple murder case and asked the Nitish Kumar government to set a time-frame to arrest him. The leader of the opposition in Bihar asked Kumar to come forward and disclose to the people actions taken by the JD(U)-led government in the murder case.

If the government failed to arrest the MLA then RJD will launch a movement, he said. Pandey has been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the attack by bike-borne miscreants on the residence of RJD workera J P Choudhary at Gopalgunj on May 24 that left his brother and parents dead. Choudhary himself suffered grievous injuries.

A special investigation team has been set up to trace and arrest the legislator and others who may have been involved in the attack. The legislators brother and nephew who were named in the FIR have been arrested. I just want to ask the honourable chief minister for a time-frame for completing the probe by the SIT and the arrest of the legislator. We (RJD) will launch a movement if the government does not set any time-frame to arrest the MLA who has been named as an accused in the murder case, Yadav told reporters here at party office during a press meet.

Why has the legislator, who has been named in several serious cases, not been arrested? The chief minister should explain to the people what action the government has taken so far in the case, he said and questioned the director general of police's silence in the case. "Why has the DGP not visited Gopalganj so far?" he added.

Yadav showed video clippings against the JD(U) legislator in order to buttress his charges against the MLA. Yadav, who is the RJD heir apparent, wanted the authorities to also find out the call details and whatsapp call details of last three months of the legislator.

"There should also be probe to find out who is protecting the MLA," he added. On May 29 Yadav had met Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and urged him that a special session be convened to look into the poor law and order and other pressing issues in the stat. This was shortly after his attempt to proceed towards Gopalganj district in a massive procession was thwarted by the police who took exception to RJD workers flouting social distancing norms.

Yadav said he had demanded convening of a special session on the delicate situation prevailing in Bihar where law and order has evidently collapsed, the government is indifferent to the lot of migrants who have returned in large numbers during the lockdown and the health system is far from adequate to handle a crisis like COVID-19"..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in SC for direction to seek details on COVID-19 from China, WHO to facilitate antidote development

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to the Centre to make a representation to China and the World Health Organisation WHO, and seek information on COVID-19 to facilitate in developing an effective antidot...

Institutional quarantine period doubled in Odisha's Kendrapara amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Kendrapara district administration on Tuesday increased the period of mandatory institutional quarantine to 14 days from one week amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said. Migrant returnees in rural areas of the state are ...

Govt fixes minimum percentage of local content in public procurement of 55 chemical, pesticide items

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on Tuesday fixed the minimum percentage of local content in public procurement of 55 chemical and pesticide products as part of the governments effort to boost domestic manufacturing and the Make-in...

Bonus ban could be tied to pandemic relief for banks - EU document

Bankers across the European Union could face a one-year ban on bonuses to help push through a quick fix package of pandemic relief measures for lenders, an EU document showed on Tuesday.The package proposes relief from some capital requirem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020