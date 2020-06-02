Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU, UK leaders to meet as post-Brexit talks stall

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:21 IST
EU, UK leaders to meet as post-Brexit talks stall
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union's top executive and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet this month for talks that could give new momentum to the stalled post-Brexit negotiations. As the fourth round of talks between teams of negotiators resumed Tuesday with little hope for a breakthrough on a future trade deal, the bloc's executive arm said a meeting is planned between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Johnson by the end of June.

Daniel Ferrie, the commission spokesperson for EU-U.K. negotiations, said the date and the format of the encounter have yet to be determined. The UK left the political institutions of the EU on January 31, but it remains inside the EU's tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of the year. That so-called transition period can be extended by two years although a deal to do so has to be made by July 1, according to the legal documents accompanying Brexit.

Johnson has repeatedly said he will not extend the transition period beyond December 31. Ahead of this week's round of talks, Britain accused the EU of making unbalanced demands, while EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned in an interview with the Sunday Times that there would not be an "agreement at any cost." The three previous rounds of discussions have failed to produce much headway, notably around fishing rights. The UK wants a fisheries deal to be a standalone agreement whereby the two sides negotiate access and quotas. The EU, for its part, has sought to link fisheries to other trade issues.

Another major roadblock is the so-called level playing field. The EU is concerned that Britain may diverge on rules and regulations to gain a competitive advantage and wants to make sure that EU standards will be kept by London in return for a high degree of access to the single market. "The UK has been taking a step back – two steps back, three steps back – from the original commitments," Barnier said. "The UK negotiators need to be fully in line with what the Prime Minister signed up to with us. Because 27 heads of state and government and the European Parliament do not have a short memory." Despite the apparent stalemate, Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, insisted progress could be made.

"We hope this latest round is constructive and we hope that it will keep the process on track ahead of the high-level meeting later this month," he said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi speaks with Maharashtra and Gujarat chief ministers over cyclone situation, assures all possible central help: PMO.

PM Narendra Modi speaks with Maharashtra and Gujarat chief ministers over cyclone situation, assures all possible central help PMO....

4 AAI employees test COVID-positive, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan sealed till Thursday for sanitisation

Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which houses Civil Aviation Ministry and Airports Authority of India AAI offices, has been sealed for sanitisation after 4 AAI employees tested positive for COVID-19, senior government officials said on TuesdayFour AAI ...

Syngene ties up with HiMedia Lab to manufacture ELISA test kits for COVID-19

Contract research and manufacturing organisation Syngene International on Tuesday said it has joined hands with HiMedia Laboratories to produce and distribute ELISA test kits for COVID-19. As part of the collaboration, Syngene will initiate...

COVID-19 tally in Assam crosses 1,500-mark

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam reached 1,513 on Tuesday after 28 more people tested positive for COVID-19, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the 28 new cases, five returned to the state by air, 12 are from Nagaon, 10 fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020