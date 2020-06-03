Left Menu
"Cong leaders,workers illegally detained for trying to inspect irrigation projects"

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 11:57 IST
The Congress in Telangana has alleged that its leaders and workers were illegally detained by police when they attempted to visit the ongoing irrigation projects to inspect the progress of work. State Congress president and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday claimed that he and his party leaders were illegally detained by police.

"Myself, K Venkat Reddy, MP, and K Jana Reddy, former Home Minister, were illegally detained by police... I was told that other Congress leaders across the state were also illegally detained," he said in a letter to the editors.

No reason was cited for the detention, he said. However, a senior police official said they were detained as lockdown norms stipulated that large gatherings or political meetings will not be allowed Reddy said the chief Minister had recently inaugurated the the Konda Pochamma project, which thousands of people attended not following social distancing or wearing masks.

"We were touring with masks and maintaining social distances, he said. Later, talking to reporters, the PCC president alleged that the TRS government has not completed projects started before 2014 (prior to formation of Telangana) during the then Congress regime.

Telangana, which came into existence on June 2, 2014, celebrated its formation day on Tuesday..

