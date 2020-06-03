Hong Kong leader says Beijing will not back down on new security law

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the central government will not back down on plans for national security legislation for the financial hub, even as Britain stepped up criticism of the move.

Lam, speaking during a trip to Beijing to discuss the new security law, was flanked by Hong Kong's justice secretary Teresa Cheng, its security secretary John Lee and its police chief Chris Tang.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier said Britain will not walk away from the people of Hong Kong if China imposes a national security law that would conflict with its international obligations under a 1984 accord.