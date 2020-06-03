Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah is my leader, will meet him soon: Pankaja Munde

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:53 IST
Amit Shah is my leader, will meet him soon: Pankaja Munde

Former BJP minister from Maharashtra, Pankaja Munde, on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was her leader and she would meet him soon. She also said that she would also visit every part of Maharashtra once the coronavirus situation in the state improves.

Munde was interacting with supporters on social media on the death anniversary of BJP stalwart and her father Gopinath Munde. "I am in Mumbai and the administration had requested me not to visit Gopinathgad (memorial of Gopinath Munde in Beed district) due to COVID-19...I want to reach every corner of Maharashtra and meet everyone. I will come out once the pandemic situation improves," she said.

"Politics has changed now...My opponents tried to defame me. I didn't give any clarifications and continued to work...Keeping quiet helps in taking decisions," said Munde, who was defeated by her cousin and NCP rival Dhanajay Munde from Parli seat during the last Assembly elections held in November 2019. "Amit Shah is my leader. We keep interacting and will meet soon," Munde said, adding that she had good relations with leaders of all parties.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says did not ask for protesters to be moved before visit to church -Fox News Radio

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not ask for protesters to be moved before he walked to a partially burned historic church near the White House to pose for photographs with a Bible and top aides.They didnt use tear gas, Trump...

U'khand farmer enters world record books for growing tallest coriander plant

An organic farmer from Ranikhet in Uttarakhand has found his way into the Guinness Book of World Records for growing the tallest coriander plant in the world. Gopal Upreti has grown the 2.16 metre-high plant organically at GS Organic Apple ...

COVID:Maha holds transfer of police personnel on hold for year

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has decided to put on hold transfer of police personnel and officers, in the financial year 2020- 21, a senior police officer has said. Quoting the order issued by the state gover...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on Boeing, recovery hopes

A jump in Boeing shares lifted Wall Street on Wednesday, with investors remaining optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest in the country.Boeing Co rose 5.5 and was the top boost to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020