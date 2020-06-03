Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's Khamenei says Floyd's killing exposes real nature of U.S.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:59 IST
Iran's Khamenei says Floyd's killing exposes real nature of U.S.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the killing of George Floyd in police custody had exposed the true nature of the rulers of the United States. "The crime committed against this black man is the same thing the U.S. government has been doing against all the world," Khamenei said in televised speech. "This is the U.S. government's true nature and character that is being exposed today."

U.S. cities have seen widespread demonstrations, some of them violent, since Floyd, a black man, died after being pinned to the ground by a white policeman in Minneapolis last week. The police officer has been charged with murder. "In dealing with its people, the U.S. government has behaved in the worst manner. The people of the United States have every right to feel embarrassed and ashamed by their governments, particularly the current one," Khamenei said.

Khamenei's speech comes at a time of heightened tension between longtime foes Tehran and Washington. Relations worsened since U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision in 2018 to abandon an agreement between Iran and world powers that curbed Iran's nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions. Iran's state media has given wide coverage to the U.S. protests. Some Iranians on social media have also criticised Iran's clerical establishment for double standards in criticising Washington's action against demonstrators.

Thousands were arrested and hundreds were killed in November when Iranians took to the streets to protest against a fuel price hike, believed to be Iran's worst public unrest since the 1979 revolution that brought clerical rule. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Peter Graff)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says did not ask for protesters to be moved before visit to church -Fox News Radio

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not ask for protesters to be moved before he walked to a partially burned historic church near the White House to pose for photographs with a Bible and top aides.They didnt use tear gas, Trump...

U'khand farmer enters world record books for growing tallest coriander plant

An organic farmer from Ranikhet in Uttarakhand has found his way into the Guinness Book of World Records for growing the tallest coriander plant in the world. Gopal Upreti has grown the 2.16 metre-high plant organically at GS Organic Apple ...

COVID:Maha holds transfer of police personnel on hold for year

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has decided to put on hold transfer of police personnel and officers, in the financial year 2020- 21, a senior police officer has said. Quoting the order issued by the state gover...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on Boeing, recovery hopes

A jump in Boeing shares lifted Wall Street on Wednesday, with investors remaining optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest in the country.Boeing Co rose 5.5 and was the top boost to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020