Chirag Paswan holds meeting with LJP leaders, party to pick candidates for Bihar polls soon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:30 IST
The LJP will soon choose candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, the party said on Wednesday as its president Chirag Paswan took stock of preparations for the October-November elections at a meeting with senior functionaries. Paswan, an ally of the BJP, told party leaders through videoconferencing that it should be presumed that the state elections will be held on time and issued a host of instructions to them regarding preparations for the polls, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) said in a statement.

The spread of coronavirus across the country and the consequent emphasis on social distancing has raised speculation over the Bihar poll timing. However, there is no official word on it so far. "The party has decided that it will soon select its candidates and asked them to prepare for the polls," the statement said.

Party leaders also lauded the work of LJP founder and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan in ensuring the distribution of essential food items among the poor across the country, saying he contributed significantly to efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis. LJP, BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are allies in the state, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress alliance as their main adversary.

The BJP has already announced that the alliance will contest the Bihar assembly polls under Kumar's leadership..

