Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speculations rife over Cong-JD(S) coming together once again for RS polls

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:24 IST
Speculations rife over Cong-JD(S) coming together once again for RS polls

Speculations are rife in Karnataka's political circles about coming together of former alliance partners Congress and JD(S) for elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state that will be held on June 19. Four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, represented by Rajeev Gowda and B K Hariprasad of Congress, Prabhakar Kore of BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of JD(S) will fall vacant on June 25 with their retirement and polls have been scheduled for these seats on June 19.

With 117 members (including Speaker), the BJP can ensure victory in two of the four seats, while Congress, with 68 MLAs, can win one seat. With a minimum of 44 votes required for candidates to win, no party can independently win the fourth seat.

Speculations are rife that Congress and JD(S), which had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance and faced a rout, and eventually parted ways leading to the fall of the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government, may come together for the fourth seat. According to top party sources, the Congress that is likely to field veteran party leader and former union Minister Mallikarjun Kharge as candidate for the seat it can easily win, is mulling supporting JD(S) if party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is fielded.

The JD(S), which has 34 seats in the assembly, is not in a position to win a seat in the Rajya Sabha on its own and will need Congress' support for this. Parties are yet to finalise the list of candidates. The last date for filing of nominations is June 9.

Sources said talks are on within the Congress over supporting Gowda and feelers have been sent to JD(S) in this regard, with a condition that the regional party support it in the elections to seven seats of the Legislative Council from the Assembly, slated later this month. Aimed at consolidating his position as a Vokkaliga leader, state Congress President D K Shivakumar is said to be keen on supporting Gowda, a veteran from the community that has a large presence in the southern parts of the state.

Kharge seems to be front runner for the seat it can win, though there are several aspirants from the Congress,including former Union Minister Veerappa Moily and K H Muniyappa, Muddahanume Gowda (who gave up Tumkur seat for Gowda as coalition's joint candidate), also those retiring. Kharge, a nine-time MLA and two-term MP, who had served as Congress floor leader in the previous Lok Sabha, faced his first electoral loss in his political life spanning several decades against BJP's Umesh Jadhav in Gulbarga in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Gowda was defeated in Tumkur constituency after he chose to contest from the seat, vacating Hassan-his home turf, in favour of his grandson Prajwal Revanna (a current MP). According to some BJP leaders, the party that easily wins over two seats is unlikely to field a candidate or support an independent against Gowda if he contests.

However no final decision has been taken in this regard, they said. Lobbying is said to have intensified within the ruling BJP for the RS ticket.

While Prabhakar Kore is looking for another term, names of former Union Minister Ananth Kumar's wife Tejaswini and party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Muralidhar Rao are also doing the rounds. Umesh Katti, an eight-time MLA, who has been sulking for not being made minister, is also making frantic efforts for his brother Ramesh Katti to be chosen for the RS seat, and had held a meeting with a section of BJP legislators from north Karnataka that set alarm bells ringing in the ruling party.

Similar lobbying is also said to have intensified for elections to seven seats of the Legislative Council from the assembly, out of which BJP can win four easily, Congress two and JD(S) one. Congress is likely to seek the support of JD(S) for the third seat by not fielding a candidate in return to supporting Deve Gowda's election to the Rajya Sabha, sources said.

Meanwhile, amid speculations about the possibilities of the former alliance partners joining hands and dissidence within the ruling party, BJP leader and Revenue Minister R Ashoka, noting that Congress was responsible for Gowda stepping down as PM, made cryptic comments about the party being open to support from the JD(S) for development. "Congress is a party with a culture of sham. They had earlier in a way cheated JD(S). It was Congress that made Deve Gowda step down as Prime Minister.

JD(S) is aware about Congress...we (BJP) too had formed a government with JD(S) once. We are focused on development. Whoever supports development, if it is JD(S) also, we are fine," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

The Reserve Bank of India has told the Supreme Court that it is taking all possible measures to provide relief with regard to debt repayments on account of the fallout of Covid-19 but it does not consider it prudent to go for a forced waive...

Six more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll 209; 279 fresh cases raise state's tally to 9,652

Six more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll to 209, while 279 fresh cases took the states infection count to 9,652, officials saidFour people died of COVID-19 in Jaipur, while one each succumbed to the di...

Huge quantity of explosive material seized in J-K's Anantnag; four held

Four persons were arrested and a huge quantity of explosive substance was seized from their possession in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Based on a credible input, police raided the residential house of Ad...

Railway freight earnings dip by Rs 8,283 crore during lockdown: Data

Railways freight earnings dropped by Rs 8,283 crore during the lockdown months of April and May as compared to the same period last year, the data showed on Wednesday, indicating a slow year ahead for the national transporter amidst the glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020