Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senate opens controversial probe of Trump-Russia investigation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:24 IST
Senate opens controversial probe of Trump-Russia investigation
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A top Senate Republican ally of President Donald Trump accused the FBI on Wednesday of conducting a corrupt investigation into Trump's 2016 campaign, during a congressional probe that Democrats view as part of a partisan election-year attack on candidate Joe Biden. Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told a Senate Judiciary Committee he was unaware of problems with warrants allowing the FBI probe code-named "Crossfire Hurricane" to surveil Trump 2016 campaign officials and would not have given his approval if he had known about them.

"Every application that I approved appeared to be justified based on the facts it alleged, and the FBI was supposed to be following protocols to ensure that every fact was verified," Rosenstein testified at a hearing. The FBI launched the probe after learning of contacts between campaign officials and Russia involving information about Trump's then Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Trump and his Republican allies say the president and his campaign were treated unfairly by officials involved, including former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The Justice Department inspector general found numerous errors, including mistakes in seeking surveillance approval. The IG report found no political bias, however.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham called the probe abuse of power that should not be allowed to recur. "This investigation, Crossfire Hurricane, was one of the most corrupt, biased, criminal investigations in the history of the FBI," Graham said.

But the panel's top Democrat, Senator Dianne Feinstein, warned that Senate Republicans were trying to help Trump attack both the Russia probe that overshadowed his presidency and Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee who was vice president at the time. "Congress should not conduct politically motivated investigations designed to attack or help any presidential candidate," she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Missing Mexican lawmaker's body found following abduction

The body of a missing Mexican congresswoman from the western state of Colima has been found in a hidden grave more than a month after armed men abducted her, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. Lopez Obrador expressed h...

Student's death "very painful", but no lapses

A day after a 14-year-old student committed suicide by setting herself afire as she was unable to attend virtual classes as her family did not have a smartphone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the incident as very painful, but sa...

Senior Law Ministry officer tests COVID-positive; portions of Shastri Bhawan to be disinfected

A joint secretary in the Legislative Department of the Law Ministry tested positive of COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to order sanitisation of portions of the fourth floor of Shastri Bhawan. Officials and other staff membe...

Bhubaneswar senior citizens get exclusive time in parks

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday reopened public parks in the city and reserved a two-hour slot for senior citizens in the morning. People aged 60 years and above will be allowed in the park only between 5 AM and 7 AM,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020