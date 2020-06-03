'Here in New York we actually read the bible', says Cuomo in jab at Trump

'Here in New York we actually read the bible', says Cuomo in jab at TrumpReuters | New York | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:45 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial walk two days ago when protesters were cleared before he walked to a church across the street from the White House where he held up a Bible but did not read from it.
"The president held up the Bible the other day in Washington, D.C. Here in New York we actually read the Bible," Cuomo told a briefing before reading some passages from the book.
