'Here in New York we actually read the bible', says Cuomo in jab at Trump

Reuters | New York | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:45 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial walk two days ago when protesters were cleared before he walked to a church across the street from the White House where he held up a Bible but did not read from it.

"The president held up the Bible the other day in Washington, D.C. Here in New York we actually read the Bible," Cuomo told a briefing before reading some passages from the book.

