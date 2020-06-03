Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of RS polls, three Gujarat Cong MLAs meet CM, DyCM

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:29 IST
Ahead of RS polls, three Gujarat Cong MLAs meet CM, DyCM

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat scheduled later this month, three Congress MLAs on Wednesday held meetings with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel at Gandhinagar, triggering speculations of defection. However, these opposition MLAs refuted the rumours and claimed that they went to make a representation about various issues related to coronavirus and lockdown.

Congress legislators Kirit Patel, Lalit Vasoya and Lalit Kagathara met the chief minister and his deputy at the state secretariat in Gandhinagar on Wednesday afternoon. When asked about their sudden meeting with the leaders of the ruling BJP, Kirit Patel, who represents Patan Assembly seat, said none of them is joining the ruling party.

"We went to meet Deputy CM and then Rupani with some demands. During our meet with Nitin Patel, I urged him to expand the bed capacity of Dharpur hospital in Patan so that more number of coronavirus patients from north Gujarat can be treated there," Patel told reporters. Kagathara and Vasoya said that they demanded withdrawal of cases lodged against people, especially farmers, during the lockdown.

"There is no question of joining the BJP. Vasoya and I met Nitin Patel and the CM, specifically to demand withdrawal of cases lodged against thousands of people for lockdown violations. Many farmers were also booked in such cases. In the coming days, our party is also planning to take up this cause," they said. The Rajya Sabha election for four seats in Gujarat has been scheduled on June 19. It was supposed to be held on March 26. However, it was eventually postponed for an indefinite period in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and subsequent imposition of nation-wide lockdown.

While the Congress has fielded two candidates, BJP has fielded three, making it difficult for the Congress to win the second seat. In March, five Congress legislators had tendered their resignations days after the elections were announced.

This had further reduced the Congress's chances of retaining both the seats. In the 182-member Assembly, BJP has 103 MLAs and the opposition Congress 68.

The Bharatiya Tribal Party has two MLAs, and Nationalist Congress Party one. One MLA is Independent while seven seats are vacant; two due to court cases while five due to the resignations.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai spared major damage after cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra coast

Mumbai was spared major damage from cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday after the severe storm changed direction slightly and made a landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from here, in a huge relief to the countrys financial centre already reeling u...

India to bring specific proposals to military talks with China on June 6: Sources

Indian and Chinese military will hold high-level talks on June 6 at the level of lieutenant general and both sides are expected to deliberate on specific proposals to ease tension in the sensitive areas in eastern Ladakh, official sources s...

Kerala govt orders probe into wild elephant death; Centre seeks report

The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant last month in a forest area in Palakkad district even as the Centre took a serious note of it and sought a...

PCI member B R Gupta resigns, cites deep crisis in media

Press Council of India PCI member B R Gupta has resigned from his post, saying he was unable to work individually or collectively for the media, which is in a deep crisis. I have tendered my resignation as a Press Council of India member, G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020