Left Menu
Development News Edition

After RJD, Left parties to observe Vishwasghat-Dhikkar Diwas to protest BJP s virtual rally on June 7

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:45 IST
After RJD, Left parties to observe Vishwasghat-Dhikkar Diwas to protest BJP s virtual rally on June 7

After RJD announced that it will observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' on Sunday, the Left parties on Wednesday said that they would observe 'Vishwasghat-Dhikkar Diwas' on June 7 to protest against BJPs virtual rally scheduled to be held on that day. The Left parties comprising CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Forward Bloc announced that they would also organise a state- wide protest to press for their demands for ensuring food, employment and safety from Coronavirus.

On June 1, Bihar BJP president Snajay Jaiswal had announced that Union home minister Amit Shah will hold virtual rally on June 9 to address the people of the state through video conferencing and Facebook live. The party later rescheduled the date of the virtual rally from June 9 to June 7.

Talking to media persons here, CPI State Secretary Satya Narayan Singh came down heavily on the so-called double engine NDA government in Bihar which has "badly flopped on all fronts" and charged the government of meting out "inhuman treatment" to the migrant labourers. "In this backdrop, Amit Shahs virtual rally slated for June 7 is like rubbing salt into the wounds of the people.

So the left parties have decided to observe Vishwasghat- Dhikkar Diwas in response to BJPs virtual rally. We will organize a state-wide physical protest against BJPs virtual rally and demand guarantee for ensuring food, employment and safety from Coronavirus," Singh said. The Left parties also demanded that the Centre pay Rs 7500 per month for next six months to each families who are not included in the income tax limit, every person should be given 10 kg of grains, 200 days and MNREGA work with enhanced wage.

Earlier in the day, RJD announced that it would observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' on June 7 too, to protest against the NDAs "insensitivity" in dealing with COVID crisis that led to problems of migrants. Rescheduling the partys 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' to June 7, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that "the government wants to hide the actual ground realities through its gimmickry by holding virtual rally." "We have rescheduled our Garib Adhikar Diwas programme from June 9 to June 7 to protest against saffron partys indifference and insensitivity shown to the people especially migrants (during lockdown)," Yadav said in a video message.

"We will try to wake up the government for its insensitivity - shown towards migrants, farmers, youths who got unemployed during lockdown - by beating thali-katora (plate-bowl) as a mark of protest," he added. The BJP could have used the digital medium in mitigating the problems of people especially poor but they did not do so because they have "nothing to do with poor people", he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai spared major damage after cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra coast

Mumbai was spared major damage from cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday after the severe storm changed direction slightly and made a landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from here, in a huge relief to the countrys financial centre already reeling u...

India to bring specific proposals to military talks with China on June 6: Sources

Indian and Chinese military will hold high-level talks on June 6 at the level of lieutenant general and both sides are expected to deliberate on specific proposals to ease tension in the sensitive areas in eastern Ladakh, official sources s...

Kerala govt orders probe into wild elephant death; Centre seeks report

The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant last month in a forest area in Palakkad district even as the Centre took a serious note of it and sought a...

PCI member B R Gupta resigns, cites deep crisis in media

Press Council of India PCI member B R Gupta has resigned from his post, saying he was unable to work individually or collectively for the media, which is in a deep crisis. I have tendered my resignation as a Press Council of India member, G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020