Following is a summary of current world news briefs. 'No justice, no peace': Thousands gather in London after death of Floyd

Thousands of people chanting "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter" gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Reuters reporters said. Many of the protesters wore red and face masks. Some waved banners with slogans such as: "The UK is not innocent: less racist is still racist" and "Racism is a global issue". Others chanted "George Floyd" and "Black lives matter". Exclusive: U.S. to impose restrictions on additional Chinese media outlets - sources

The United States is expected to designate at least four additional state-run Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, increasing restrictions on their operations on American soil, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The action by the State Department, sure to further inflame U.S.-China tensions, could come as soon as Thursday, the sources told Reuters. It follows President Donald Trump's announcement on Friday of retaliatory measures against Beijing over its tightened grip on Hong Kong. Vigil banned, Hong Kong set to commemorate Tiananmen with 'candles everywhere'

People in Hong Kong are set to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square by lighting candles across the city on Thursday, after police banned an annual vigil, citing the coronavirus. The anniversary strikes an especially sensitive nerve in the semi-autonomous city this year after Beijing's move last month to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong, which critics fear will crush freedoms in the financial hub. Car drives onto sidewalk cafe in southern Netherlands, injuring six

A car drove into an outdoor cafe in the southern Netherlands on Wednesday night, injuring six people, one of them seriously, police said. One person was admitted to hospital, while five others were treated at the scene, police said in a statement. The driver was detained. Thousands defy pandemic ban to join Stockholm protest over U.S. police violence

Thousands of people joined a demonstration in central Stockholm on Wednesday to protest against racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, defying a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people due to the pandemic. Bearing signs and placards with messages such as "I can't breathe" and "Black Lives Matter", demonstrators gathered for several hours at a square in the heart of the city during the afternoon, television footage showed. Brazil court to hear cases seeking to invalidate election on Tuesday

The head of Brazil's top electoral court will hear arguments on Tuesday related to two cases seeking to nullify the 2018 presidential election which was won by current President Jair Bolsonaro, the court said in a statement on Wednesday. The cases, which have moved in fits and starts since November, were brought by leftist election rivals Marina Silva and Guilherme Boulos and relate to alleged cyber-attacks committed against Bolsonaro's campaign rivals. Trump not considering sanctions on China's Xi over Hong Kong

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not considering placing sanctions on Chinese President Xi Jinping personally over Beijing's push to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong. Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China and said Washington would also impose sanctions on individuals seen as responsible for "smothering - absolutely smothering - Hong Kong's freedom." Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.

President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday barred Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States starting on June 16 as it pressures Beijing to let U.S. air carriers resume flights amid simmering tensions between the world's two largest economies. The move, announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation, penalizes China for failing to comply with an existing agreement on flights between the two countries. U.S.-Chinese relations have soured in recent months amid tensions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's move to impose new national security legislation for Hong Kong. Greek demonstrators hurl firebombs towards U.S. embassy in Athens

Demonstrators hurled firebombs in a march towards the U.S. Embassy compound in Athens on Wednesday in a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Reuters journalists saw demonstrators throwing several flaming objects which erupted into flames on the street towards the heavily-guarded embassy in central Athens and police responding with rounds of teargas. African, Caribbean migrants continue trek towards U.S. border

Migrants from Africa and the Caribbean, stranded in Honduras after Central American countries closed their borders to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, on Wednesday kept marching north in an attempt to reach the United States. Honduras currently allows only cargo trucks in and out of the country, but migrants and a local official said the group is determined to reach first Mexico and then the United States.