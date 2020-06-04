Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden to focus on economic plans, inequality in weeks ahead

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 11:58 IST
Biden to focus on economic plans, inequality in weeks ahead
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Joe Biden is pledging to unveil a series of proposals in the coming weeks aimed at reversing the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic and addressing inequalities that have contributed to protests sweeping the country. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and his aides see some parallels to the last time his party wrested the White House from Republicans. The economic collapse during the final stages of the 2008 presidential campaign gave Barack Obama, with Biden as his running mate, an opportunity to present clear contrasts with GOP policies and make the case for sweeping overhauls.

The dynamics are far more complicated today. The current crisis was prompted not by poor bank lending practices but by a dramatic freeze in American life that began in March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Joblessness is at levels not seen since the Great Depression. And as some states and cities reopen, the protests responding to the police killing of George Floyd have spurred calls to address inequalities rooted in systemic racism. "To have true justice in America, we need economic justice," Biden said this week in Philadelphia. "The moment has come for our nation to deal with systemic racism, to deal with the growing economic inequality in our nation, and to deal with the denial of the promise of this nation." Unemployment numbers from May will be released on Friday, providing an updated picture of just how challenging Biden's job maybe if he wins the presidency.

The former vice president says the plans to be unveiled later this month will focus on housing, education, and access to capital. In the meantime, he's held daily economic briefings, including from chief economists from the Obama administration, Jared Bernstein and Ben Harris, and Heather Boushey, a progressive economist who advised Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. Jake Sullivan, Biden's senior policy adviser, said there's been more of an emphasis on job creation and the issues holding back the labor market since the coronavirus outbreak began.

"We really accelerated our work in that area, both in terms of how the policy team reaches out to experts, and in terms of how the vice president spends his time and structures his economic briefings," he said. Biden's campaign has hinted that it would like to pursue an even more expansive set of reforms than those proposed by Obama in the wake of the financial crisis. That includes aid to middle-class families rather than corporations, bolstering workers' rights and removing some of the barriers to expansion in the labor force, like boosting access and government support for the child and eldercare. It has also discussed returning the supply chain to the US and investments in green infrastructure to create jobs.

"They are realities about the underlying structure of the American economy that has just been laid bare by this pandemic," Bernstein said. Biden, who ran a centrist campaign to win the primary, was moving to the left on some economic issues before the virus hit. That's part of an effort to woo progressives who have shunned him.

He supported a minimum wage increase, adopted some of Bernie Sanders' free college tuition plan, and embraced Elizabeth Warren's bankruptcy reform plan. His campaign is also now working with Sanders' advisers to find more common ground on top issues.

But as Biden and other alumni of the Obama administration can attest, grand ambitions sometimes meet more challenging realities. A new administration generally has about one year to usher its biggest proposals through Congress before attention turns to the midterm elections and the president's own reelection. Even in the best of times, that can be challenging. Initially benefiting from strong Democratic majorities in Congress, Obama muscled through an $800 billion economic stimulus and major health care and financial services reforms before Republicans took control of the House and blocked most of his agenda.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Etihad to resume transit flights after UAE lifts suspension

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways will resume carrying transit passengers from certain destinations on June 10 after the United Arab Emirates government lifted a suspension on those flights.Passengers from 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia wi...

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee who is known for films like Choti Si Baat and Rajnigandha passed away earlier today following age-related ailments in Mumbai. Filmmaker and President of the Indian Film and TV Directors Association IFTDA As...

FTSE 100 retreats after rallying on recovery optimism

Londons FTSE 100 dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while energy firms tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip index was down ...

European shares inch lower ahead of ECB meeting, carmakers drag

A European stock market rally paused on Thursday, with investors focussing on a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers are expected to provide more aid for the battered euro zone economy.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020