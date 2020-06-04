Awhad urges Kerala CM to take action against elephant killers

Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyayan expressing concern about the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in the southern state. A pregnant elephant in search of food died after consuming a pineapple laced with crackers at a village in Kerala.

The incident invited widespread anger, with many, including celebrities, expressing their outrage on social media. "We all look up to Kerala as an epitome of social justice and equality. We have also been studying how these virtues have been further strengthened under your leadership," the minister wrote in the letter addressed to Vijayan.

Ahwad urged the Kerala chief minister to charge the culprits under the Cruelty to Animals Act and ensure strictest possible punishment to them..