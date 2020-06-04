Left Menu
Guj BJP to hold virtual rallies to mark Modi govt anniversary

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:09 IST
The Gujarat BJP has decided to organise virtual rallies and other events in the state this month to highlight the work carried out by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre during the first year of its second term in office. These programmes are in line with what the party's central leadership has decided, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said on Thursday.

Key highlight will be virtual rallies to be addressed by party president J P Nadda in four different zones of Gujarat, Vaghani said in a video message. "Four virtual rallies will be held in four different zones between June 8 and 17. We will use different digital and social media tools as well as cable TV to reach out to at least one lakh people in each rally, to be addressed by Nadda and other central and state BJP leaders," he said.

Prior to these virtual rallies, party leaders like Mansukh Mandaviya, I K Jadeja and Ganpat Vasava will address press conferences across the state. Between June 15 and 28, party workers will visit booths to distribute a copy of PM Modi's letter to the countrymen, Vaghani said, adding that booth-wise WhatsApp group will be made to connect around 47 lakh new workers of the party.

