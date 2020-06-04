NCP chief meets partymen to review damage caused by cyclone

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday held a meeting with party ministers and leaders to take stock of the damages caused by cyclone Nisarga, a day after it made landfall in Raigad district of Maharashtra. State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, party MPs Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel attended the meeting at the NCP president's residence here, a statement said.

The coastal belt of the state, particularly Raigad district, was hit by the cyclone, which has now weakened into a depression. Pawar had on Wednesday urged the partymen to engage in relief work along with the administration.