Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Charles says he feels ‘lucky’ after coronavirus recovery

PTI | London | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:39 IST
Prince Charles says he feels ‘lucky’ after coronavirus recovery
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Prince Charles opened up on Thursday about his COVID-19 diagnosis and said he felt "lucky" to have suffered only mild symptoms of the coronavirus as he launched a new "Great Reset" agenda for the environment. The 71-year-old heir to the British throne, who tested positive for coronavirus at the end of March before going into self-isolation at his Birkhall home on Queen Elizabeth II's Scotland estate, said his illness had made him even more determined to "push and shout" for a rebuild of the planet.

"I was lucky in my case and got away with it quite lightly," he told 'Sky News'. "But I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through… But in order to prevent this happening to so many more people, I'm so determined to find a way out of this," he said.

Addressing an online conference with the World Economic Forum, the royal launched a five-point plan to avoid future disasters, including "capturing the imagination and will of humanity" to change, then use the global economic recovery to "set us on a new trajectory of sustainable employment, of livelihoods and economic growth". Further, he called for a redesign of systems and pathways to advance "net zero transitions globally" and "reinvigorate science, technology and innovation" to find solutions. Finally, he said "we must rebalance investment", with the private sector at the "heart of the key to how we do this in a better and more sustainable way". "Unless we take the action necessary and build again in a greener, more sustainable, more inclusive way, then we will end up having more and more pandemics and more disasters from ever-accelerating global warming and climate change," he told the conference. "We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from this crisis. Its unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change, and global crises like pandemics and climate change know no borders, and highlight just how interdependent we are as one people sharing one planet," he said.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, has been an advocate on environmental issues for many years. In 'After The Pandemic: Our New World' for 'Sky News', he explains how his own illness has provided a further momentum to his campaign. "I can't tell you how much I sympathise with the way that everyone has had to endure with this unbelievably testing and challenging time… we have to find a way this time to put nature back at the centre," he said.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovenia to lift border restrictions for Austrians on Friday

Slovenia will from Friday lift coronavirus border restrictions for Austrians, a government spokesman said on Thursday, following a similar move by neighbouring Austria to lift border restrictions for Slovenians. Slovenia had introduced bord...

Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Hry, Pb

The maximum temperature at most places in Haryana and Punjab remained below the normal limits on Thursday, the Meteorological department said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 12.2 mm rainfall in the evening and re...

Hyderabad FC signs 2-year contract with Subrata Paul

Indian Super League ISL franchise Hyderabad FC on Thursday signed a two-year contract with experienced goalkeeper Subrata Paul. The 33-year-old made 15 appearances for Jamshedpur FC in the ISL 2019-20 and will be hoping to make an impact be...

Woman alleges COVID-positive father 'not admitted' in time by Delhi hospital, dies

A woman has alleged that her COVID-19-positive father was not admitted in time by a Delhi government hospital and died on Thursday, a charge denied by authorities of the facility. The woman, Amarpreet, took to Twitter earlier in the day, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020