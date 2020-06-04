Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish government wins confidence vote before presidential election

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:58 IST
Polish government wins confidence vote before presidential election
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Poland's nationalist government won a vote of confidence in parliament on Thursday which it called to shore up its authority before a presidential election. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki unexpectedly asked for the vote in the lower house after a series of setbacks threatened to derail the re-election campaign of President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Duda had long been the clear favourite in the June 28 election but opinion polls have shown his lead narrowing. One poll on Monday showed he would lose a second-round runoff against either of his main challengers. His re-election is important for PiS's hopes of implementing its conservative agenda, which includes judicial reforms that critics say reduce the independence of courts.

In the vote, 235 lawmakers supported the government, 219 opposed it and two abstained. PiS' image as been hurt by its failure to organise the presidential election on schedule after a junior coalition partner blocked the initial plan to hold it on May 10, during Poland's coronavirus lockdown.

Parliament was also set to hold a no-confidence vote in Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski, who is under fire over alleged irregularities in the purchase of face masks during the coronavirus outbreak. "If you have enough votes, dismiss us. If not, let us act, don't disturb us," Morawiecki said before the confidence vote in the Sejm, or lower house, where PiS has a majority.

Katarzyna Lubnauer, an opposition lawmaker, said PiS wanted to draw attention way from the planned no-confidence vote in Szumowski and asked: "Is this a panic attack?" Duda's campaign has also been set back by accusations that a public radio station tried to censor a song critical of PiS and that member of the ruling party do not comply with coronavirus restrictions. PiS has dismissed the accusations.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO's decision to resume HCQ clinical trial a step in right direction, say experts

Terming WHOs decision to resume testing of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 in its global clinical trial a step in the right direction, experts said any positive outcome of the exercise will be in the larger interest...

Provide business correspondents monetary support, insurance: BCFI to govt

The Business Correspondents Federation of India BCFI on Thursday urged the government to provide monetary support of Rs 5,000 per month as well as insurance benefits to business correspondents BCs for providing uninterrupted financial servi...

UK business minister Sharma "doing fine" after being taken ill

British business minister Alok Sharma is doing fine after being taken ill in parliament on Wednesday and subsequently tested for coronavirus, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.Ive spoken to Alok in the last hour - hes doing f...

Bank NPAs may worsen to 11.6 pc by end of this fiscal due to coronavirus pandemic: Report

Gross non-performing assets NPAs of banks are likely to worsen to 11.3-11.6 per cent by the end of this financial year from 8.6 per cent as of March 2020, due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report. Fresh g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020