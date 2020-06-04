Left Menu
Chinese and Iranian hackers targeted Biden and Trump campaigns - Google

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 04-06-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

State-backed hackers from China and Iran have recently targeted the email accounts of staffers working on the U.S. presidential campaigns of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, respectively, a senior Google security official said Thursday.

The announcement, made on Twitter by the head of Google's Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, is the latest indication of the digital spying routinely aimed at top politicians of all stripes. Huntley said there was "no sign of compromise" of either campaign.

