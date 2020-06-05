Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican-led U.S. Senate confirms divisive Trump broadcasting nominee Pack

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 02:47 IST
Republican-led U.S. Senate confirms divisive Trump broadcasting nominee Pack
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Senate backed President Donald Trump's nominee to lead government broadcasting on Thursday, confirming conservative filmmaker Michael Pack despite an investigation into whether he misused funds from a nonprofit organization he runs. The Senate backed Pack 53-38, almost entirely along party lines. Senator Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to vote in favor of the nomination.

Trump nominated Pack two years ago to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which is in charge of government-funded news outlets, including Voice of America (VOA), which Trump has lashed out against over its coronavirus coverage. Democrats say Trump sees Pack as someone who would force more favorable coverage of his administration by VOA and other government media outlets. Pack is a close ally of activists including Steve Bannon, once a top aide to Trump and former executive chairman of the right-wing website Breitbart News.

"It is absolutely critical that any person in this position maintain a strong firewall between the work of its networks and grantees and political interference," Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a speech opposing the nomination. Trump has criticized VOA as he has blamed China for worsening the coronavirus outbreak. His administration accused VOA of amplifying Chinese propaganda after a segment on a light show marking the reopening of the city of Wuhan.

Democrats had sought to delay the Senate's consideration of Pack after the attorney general for the city of Washington launched an investigation into whether Pack misused funds from his nonprofit Public Media Lab at his for-profit film company. But Republicans, who control a majority of seats in the Senate, pushed ahead.

Senator Jim Risch, the Republican foreign relations committee chairman, praised Pack on Thursday as "uniquely qualified" for the position.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet

Telsa Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday called for Amazon.com Inc to be broken up, after an author complained on social media about being unable to self-publish a book via the worlds largest online retailer.This is insane JeffBezos,...

Authors retract influential Lancet article that found hydroxychloroquine risks

An influential medical journal article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients was retracted on Thursday, adding to the controversy around a drug championed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Three of the...

Iran frees American, U.S. lets dual citizen visit Iran in deal

A U.S. Navy veteran who said he contracted the coronavirus while detained in Iran since 2018 was freed on Thursday as part of a deal in which the United States allowed an Iranian-American physician to visit Iran, his lawyer and a U.S. offic...

NHL-Penguins say player has recovered from COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who would be part of the approved NHL playoff format should the season resume, said on Thursday one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 but has recovered. The Penguins did not identify the player but said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020