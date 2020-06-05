Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican senator Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 05:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 05:36 IST
Republican senator Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday she is struggling to decide whether she can support President Donald Trump's re-election bid, saying criticism of Trump's response to nationwide protests by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis rang true.

Asked if she supported fellow Republican Trump, who faces the nation's voters again in November, Murkowski said, "I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time." "He is our duly elected president. I will continue to work with him ... but I think right now as we are all struggling to find ways to express the words that need to be expressed appropriately," Murkowski told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Murkowski, who did not support Trump in 2016, praised the comments by former Pentagon chief Mattis, who accused Trump on Wednesday of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civil unrest. “I was really thankful. I thought General Mattis’ words were true, and honest, and necessary and overdue," Murkowski said.

In broadside on Twitter, Trump said he would campaign for anyone who opposes Murkowski in her 2022 re-election bid. "Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!" Trump said. Another Republican, Senator Mitt Romney, also praised Mattis, saying his words were "stunning and powerful." But while several other Republican senators said they respected Mattis, they shrugged at his criticisms.

The retired Marine general was Trump's first defense secretary but resigned over policy differences in 2018. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham acknowledged that Trump "can be a handful" and can "do better," but said Trump had been unfairly targeted throughout his presidency and dismissed Mattis' rebuke.

"To General Mattis ... you're missing the fact that the liberal media has taken every event in the last three and half years and laid it at the president's feet," Graham told Fox News. "I'm not saying he's blameless, but I am saying that you're buying into a narrative that I think is quite frankly unfair."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia PM tells locals to avoid Black Lives Matter protests due to COVID-19 threat

Australians should not attend planned protests against the death of black American George Floyd in U.S. police custody due to the risk of spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. Protests against police brutality...

Mexico sees record coronavirus increase, 816 more deaths

The number of new novel coronavirus infections in Mexico reported on Thursday surpassed the record set just the previous day, and officials reported 816 more deaths as the pandemic engulfs Latin Americas major nations.Mexican President Andr...

NHL-League clears way for players to resume training next week

The National Hockey League NHL on Thursday took another step towards resuming the season during the COVID-19 pandemic by announcing teams will be allowed to reopen training facilities from next week. Starting on Monday, players from all 31 ...

NBA set to return July 31 with 22 teams

NBA owners voted to restart the regular season for the 22 teams in contention for the playoffs in a near-unanimous vote of the leagues Board of Governors on Thursday afternoon. In a reported 29-1 vote, the board approved a proposal that cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020