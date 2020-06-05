Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBC appoints Tim Davie as new boss to negotiate future finance model

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:05 IST
BBC appoints Tim Davie as new boss to negotiate future finance model
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tim Davie was appointed the new head of the BBC on Friday, tasked with securing the future direction and financing of the publicly funded British broadcaster in the wake of government skepticism of the current model.

Davie, currently chief executive of BBC Studios and also responsible for developing the BBC's international brand and editorial strategy, will replace Tony Hall at the start of September in the most high-profile broadcasting job in Britain. He will take over the helm of Britain's biggest news provider, its most powerful cultural institution and the voice of the country to millions around the world at a time when critics say its current funding model, where it is paid for by an annual fee paid by all viewing households, is outdated.

"This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people," Davie said. "Our mission has never been more relevant, important, or necessary. I have a deep commitment to the content of the highest quality and impartiality." Prime Minister Boris Johnson has questioned if the 98-year-old corporation should continue to be supported by the annual license fee, given the growth of subscription services such as Netflix, and many in his Conservative Party have long criticized it for what they perceive to be a left-leaning political bias.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

'My Life, My Yoga' will enhance credibility of Yoga: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Friday said that the video blog contest My Life, My Yoga to be held on International Yoga Day will further enhance the credibility of Yoga in the world. Five years back after Indias propo...

Shaman critical of Putin loses bid to end enforced psychiatric treatment

A Russian court on Friday rejected a challenge by a Siberian shaman critical of President Vladimir Putin who says he has been illegally incarcerated in a psychiatric hospital, his lawyer said.Alexander Gabyshev drew media attention when he ...

UN says eastern Congo fighting has killed 1,300 civilians

Various conflicts involving armed groups and government forces in Congo have killed more than 1,300 civilians in the past eight months and violence has surged in recent weeks in eastern provinces, the United Nations High Commissioner for Hu...

African Development Bank approves Nigeria’s Country Strategy Paper

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank AfDB.org has approved Nigerias Country Strategy Paper CSP 2020-2024, which builds on the successes and challenges of the 2013-2019 edition, and incorporates emerging developmental reali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020