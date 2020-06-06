Trudeau attends anti-racism rally and takes a knee

Trudeau attends anti-racism rally and takes a kneePTI | Toronto | Updated: 06-06-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:55 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an anti-racism protest Friday and took a public knee in solidarity with demonstrators. Trudeau arrived on Parliament Hill in Ottawa with security guards, wearing a black cloth mask. After a few protesters asked him to kneel, he did. They thanked him afterward. He nodded as demonstrations chanted "Black lives matter." Trudeau said earlier this week that Canadians are watching what is unfolding in the United States with "horror and consternation" and he paused for 21 seconds when asked about US President Donald Trump and the use of tear gas against protesters to clear the way for a photo opportunity.
The Ottawa protest was one of multiple events in Canada on Friday, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities. The protests began after George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, died after a white officer jammed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes as other officers watched. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and other uniformed officers met with a group of protesters, then removed his hat, and took a knee near police headquarters.
"We see you and we are listening," Saunders, who is black, tweeted after the meeting. "We have to all stay in this together to make change." Trudeau acknowledged last year during the federal election that he let down his supporters — and all Canadians of color — by appearing years ago in brown face and blackface.
ALSO READ
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to COVID 19 restrictions
US: Officer charged with George Floyd's death as protests flare
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not in "good mood" over border row with China: US President Donald Trump.
AU Commission chairperson condemns murder of George Floyd in US
Trump says he spoke with family of George Floyd