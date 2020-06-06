Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trudeau attends anti-racism rally and takes a knee

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 06-06-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:55 IST
Trudeau attends anti-racism rally and takes a knee
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an anti-racism protest Friday and took a public knee in solidarity with demonstrators. Trudeau arrived on Parliament Hill in Ottawa with security guards, wearing a black cloth mask. After a few protesters asked him to kneel, he did. They thanked him afterward. He nodded as demonstrations chanted "Black lives matter." Trudeau said earlier this week that Canadians are watching what is unfolding in the United States with "horror and consternation" and he paused for 21 seconds when asked about US President Donald Trump and the use of tear gas against protesters to clear the way for a photo opportunity.

The Ottawa protest was one of multiple events in Canada on Friday, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities. The protests began after George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, died after a white officer jammed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes as other officers watched. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and other uniformed officers met with a group of protesters, then removed his hat, and took a knee near police headquarters.

"We see you and we are listening," Saunders, who is black, tweeted after the meeting. "We have to all stay in this together to make change." Trudeau acknowledged last year during the federal election that he let down his supporters — and all Canadians of color — by appearing years ago in brown face and blackface.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

'NO KNEELING': Trump renews criticism of protests during U.S. anthem

President Donald Trump on Friday lobbed barbs at protesters who kneel during the national anthem, after NFL quarterback Drew Brees apologized for remarks he made about the practice. Brees said this week he would never agree with anybody dis...

Texans special teams coordinator Seely retires

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely is retiring after 31 seasons as an NFL assistant coach. Seely, 63, was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams -- all with the New England Patriots -- during his NFL tenure.Ive been incredi...

BRIEF-Nike Says Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Will Be Donating $100 Million To Organizations Dedicated To Ensuring Racial Equality

Nike Inc NIKE SAYS MICHAEL JORDAN, JORDAN BRAND WILL BE DONATING 100 MILLION TO ORGANIZATIONS DEDICATED TO ENSURING RACIAL EQUALITY NIKE SAYS THE 100 MILLION DONATION WILL BE OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS Source text httpsswoo.sh3eXlmZA Further co...

Fearing violence, France bans George Floyd protests at U.S. Embassy, Eiffel Tower

French police banned demonstrations planned outside the U.S. Embassy and on the lawns near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday as protests mount around the world over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.The Paris police department sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020