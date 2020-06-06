Left Menu
Committee to decide on induction of those who intends to join Congress from other parties in Karnataka: Shivakumar

The Karnataka Congress has constituted a committee to screen leaders who intend to join or return to the party and give its recommendations, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar said.

06-06-2020
DK Shivakumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka Congress has constituted a committee to screen leaders who intend to join or return to the party and give its recommendations, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar said. He said that the committee headed by Allam Virabhadrappa has been formed to discuss the inclusion of the leaders and the leaders recommended by the committee would be discussed with other leaders and local level party workers.

Speaking to ANI Shivakumar said, "We do not need people who come to the party just for the sake of power. He or she must believe in the leadership of the party's ideology, Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and is willing to mingle with activists at taluka level." Shivakumar also gave a clue that some of the other party leaders wants to join Congress and some leaders have shown their interest to return to the party.

"Many of those who have moved from our party wants to return to Congress. I am not prepared to join such leaders with a unilateral decision. The issue needs to be discussed with all leaders and local leaders. A committee headed by former president and senior leader Allum Veerabhadrappa has been formed to look into the inclusion of leaders who want to return to the party," he said. He said that there should be no trouble for the party after rejoining them. Loyalty to the party is important. The desire for power alone cannot add to the party.

This is a long-standing idea. Thus the party ideology has to come to an agreement with the leadership of our High Command. The final names will be discussed in consultation with other leaders after the names given by the committee, Shivkumar said. He said that all the party leaders should be careful not to make any statement about the internal affairs of the other party.

"We are not talking about what is happening in the other party. I have also suggested that our party leaders should be careful not to make any statement about the internal affairs of the other party. But some of those who want to join hands with Congress without any conditions have applied, and this application has been around for a long time. I have submitted these applications to the Committee," DK Shivakumar told ANI. Leaders who come to the Congress party should not only have a good relationship with top leaders. They should work with district and taluka leaders and workers. Leaders who come to the party must be the property of the party at the taluka level. Locally, they have been fighting each other for many years. Thus, leaders and followers who come to the party at this level must work in harmony, he said.

"I have some experience with this. Problems arise when a party joins the party without having to negotiate at the local level. Thus, there should be harmony among activists and leaders of the party at the local level so that such problems do not occur in the near future. Therefore, it is important to trust the local leaders before recruiting other party leaders," added Shivkumar. He said that HD Kumaraswamy has conveyed their party decision to Sonia Gandhi and party leadership over Rajya Sabha support to HD Devegowda, the party will take a decision soon.

After congress announced Mallikarjun Kharge name for Rajya Sabha election, while asked about JDS supremo and former PM HD Devegowda, DK Shivakumar said party high command will take the decision, message from HD Kumaraswamy has conveyed already, said congress state President. (ANI)

