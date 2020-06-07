Ahead of RS polls, Cong MLAs reach Wildwinds Resort in Rajasthan
Following the resignation of three MLAs, some Gujarat Congress MLAs on Saturday reached Wildwinds Resort at Abu Road ahead of upcoming Rajya Sabha election.ANI | Abu Road (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-06-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 05:25 IST
Following the resignation of three MLAs, some Gujarat Congress MLAs on Saturday reached Wildwinds Resort at Abu Road ahead of upcoming Rajya Sabha election. Earlier in the day, four Congress MLAs were seen at Ambaji, near Gujarat-Rajasthan border.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Gulab Singh Rajput said that those who wanted to betray people left the party. "Strategy for Rajya Sabha election will be discussed here. No MLA is going to break away from the party. Only those who wanted to betray people left the party. Those who disrespected people's mandate and left the party won't be forgiven by them," Rajput told ANI.
The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled to take place on June 19. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Manipur govt sets up 2 dedicated COVID-19 quarantine centres for transgenders
Argentina hits 10,000 coronavirus cases, outpaced by LatAm neighbors
China reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since pandemic began
Two Iran-return persons test COVID-19 positive in Kargil
Inmate brawl kills 7 prisoners at jail in western Mexico