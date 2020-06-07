Posters taking jibe at RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shahabuddin come up in Patna
Posters featuring Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mohammad Shahabuddin have been installed at Income Tax and Dak Bungalow roads in Patna.
Posters featuring Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mohammad Shahabuddin have been installed at Income Tax and Dak Bungalow roads in Patna. The posters feature both leaders banging 'thalis' inside the jail. The slogans on these posters read 'Kaidi baja raha thali, janata bajao taali' in an apparent jibe at the two RJD leaders serving terms in prison.
Lalu, who is a former Chief Minister of Bihar, is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the fodder scam case.
Shahabuddin, who has been convicted in several cases, is currently lodged in jail. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a 'Bihar Jansamvad Rally' in the state where polls are due in October-November. (ANI)
