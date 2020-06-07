Left Menu
J-K BJP welcomes new recruitment rules for Class-IV posts

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:18 IST
J-K BJP welcomes new recruitment rules for Class-IV posts

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Sunday welcomed the new recruitment rules for vacant Class-IV posts in all departments, saying these have opened up new opportunities for the meritorious youth besides minimizing chances of corruption in the process. On June 4, the Union territory administration notified special recruitment rules for filling up vacant Class-IV posts in all departments and brought an end to the division and district-specific recruitment. This practice will also be followed for gazetted and non-gazetted posts in the future, the authorities said.

BJP's statement came as various parties, including National Conference, J&K Apni Party, Congress and National Panthers, dismissed the new rules as "anti-youth" and demanded its immediate rollback. "The special recruitment rules stand for increased and uniform opportunity to all the deserving youngsters living in any region of J&K. These rules have opened new opportunities for the meritorious youth and intend to promote professionalism giving new opportunities to the talented youth," J&K BJP general secretary Sunil Sharma told reporters here.

Sharma, a former minister, said the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory was a "single unit" and the Supreme Court of India had ruled that state/UT, and not district, should be the basis of recruitment. "The new guidelines by the J&K UT administration to do away with the system of district cadre posts are a welcome step and in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling," he said.

Sharma said that in order to check alleged nepotism and preferential treatment in interviews, the system operandi of oral tests has been done away with, while giving chance on the basis of written tests only which will remove or minimize any chance of corruption in the recruitment processes. "In the Special Recruitment Rules, 10 points are reserved for candidates from the same district and five marks for candidates from the same division, giving advantage to the local candidates of the area, but at the same time this process will enable the meritorious youngsters from any other region of the UT to prove his or her candidature on the basis of merit gained," he said.

