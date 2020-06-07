Left Menu
People lost jobs due to government's 'monarchical attitude': Tejashwi Yadav

On a day when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a virtual rally in view of the Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned him that how would the crores of people who lost their jobs due to the government's "monarchical attitude" will get back their employment.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:01 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

On a day when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a virtual rally in view of the Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned him that how would the crores of people who lost their jobs due to the government's "monarchical attitude" will get back their employment. "In the last few months, 12 crore people of the country lost their jobs. 13 crore more people came under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. One crore and 40 lakh people went to the brink of starvation. It is expected that at the virtual rally, the Home Minister will definitely tell how will these crores of people get back the employment that has been lost due to the government's "monarchical attitude"?" Yadav said in a release.

"What did his 15-year old NDA government do for Bihar's 8-9 crore unemployed, workers, daily labourers and youth? What is the action plan to provide employment to those unemployed? Will they seek votes from the public on the basis of employment, jobs, development and business?" he further questioned. Yadav further said: "The Home Minister should explain why the Central-State Government treated the workers as second-class citizens? Why did they torture them physically, mentally and financially?"

"The NDA Government at the Centre and the State levels should immediately provide assistance allowance worth Rs 10,000 to each labourer. In the midst of this humanitarian crisis, is it more important to help the workers or to hold a virtual rally?" he added. The RJD leader further said: "The BJP government did not fulfil a single promise made to Bihar in the 2014 elections! What happened to the special package and special status? What is the updated status of the Rs 1.25 lakh crore package announced by the Prime Minister?"

"What has the double engine government done for Bihar for the last 15 years and Bihar for 6 years? What steps has the 15-year NDA government taken for job creation in Bihar and how many factories were set up in the state?" he added. (ANI)

