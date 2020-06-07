Left Menu
Under Nitish Kumar, NDA to retain power in Bihar with 2/3rd majority: Amit Shah

NDA will retain power in Bihar with a two-third majority under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday while addressing 'Bihar Jansamvad Rally' through video conferencing.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:15 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing 'Bihar Jansamvad' virtual rally in Patna on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

NDA will retain power in Bihar with a two-third majority under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday while addressing 'Bihar Jansamvad Rally' through video conferencing. "There are elections in Bihar in the coming days. I believe that under Nitish Kumarji's leadership NDA will form the government with a two-third majority but this isn't the time for politics. We all should fight COVID-19 under Modiji's leadership," said Shah.

"The BJP's strength lies in the organisation. I request all workers of the party that Modiji has urged all to continue serving the people till the fight against corona goes on," he said. Shah lauded Nitish Kumar, also JDU president, for developing the State and targeted the dynastic opposition parties, accusing them of withholding Bihar's development during their rule.

"I want to tell the dynasts to look at Bihar's development today. From 1990-2005 under their rule, Bihar's development rate was 3.19 per cent. Today under Nitishji led NDA government, it has reached 11.3 per cent," said Shah. Taking a jibe at the RJD, Bihar's principal opposition party, Shah that Bihar has moved into the LED era from that of the lantern.

"We have covered the journey from loot and order to law and order. From the Jungle Raj, we have reached 'Janata' raj. We have travelled from muscle politics to developmental politics. From fodder scam, we have reached the milestone of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under Modiji's leadership," he said. The Home Minister lauded the contribution of the State's workers in building the nation's most developed regions and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre is focused on developing the eastern region including Bihar of the country.

"Modiji had said in 2014 that there is a vast gap between development in western and eastern India. The eastern part had a huge contribution to the country's GDP during independence, but the governments which came to power later turned their face away from the eastern region, which resulted in the development going downhill in this part of the country," Shah said. He said that Prime Minister Modi in these six years has tried bringing light in the lives of the crores of poor people in the country.

"If anybody has benefitted the most from them, then it is the people from the eastern region. Modiji arranged for depositing Rs 72,000 crore in the bank accounts of 9.5 crore farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman scheme," he added. He also said that the Centre's 'One nation-One ration card' scheme will help workers from States like Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, who reside in other States for earning their livelihood.

Praising the State, Shah said that Bihar has been the world leader in introducing and fighting for democratic rights in the country. (ANI)

