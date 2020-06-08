Left Menu
Uddhav calls toddler chided by parents over social distancing

08-06-2020
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to a three-year-old girl whose parents had playfully chided her for 'violating' social distancing norms. Thackeray called up the father of Anshika Shinde, whose video expressing apology for inadvertently touching currency notes while handing them to the milk vendor went viral on social media.

The Shinde family, living at Vishrantwadi area in Pune, was in for a pleasant surprise when the chief minister called and spoke to Anshika, telling her to contact him if her parents scolded her again. In the video, Anshika's mother is heard telling her that she will inform 'Uddhav uncle' about her act of touching the currency notes while handing them to the milk vendor.

Thackeray, who was apprised of the viral video, rang the girl's father and asked him not to trouble a Shiv Sainik (Sena worker). "I came to know that you are scolding Anshika using my name," a jovial Thackeray is heard saying in the call recording. The girl's father told the chief minister that she loves him very much, to which Thackeray responded, "Anshika, tell your parents that you are a good girl and will listen to them. But if they scold you again, then inform me." PTI VT VT VT

