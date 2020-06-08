Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines probes proliferation of fake Facebook accounts after anti-terror law protest

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 11:38 IST
Philippines probes proliferation of fake Facebook accounts after anti-terror law protest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines is investigating the proliferation of fake Facebook accounts using the identities of students, journalists, and government officials, which appeared after an anti-terror law protest, the justice secretary told Reuters on Monday.

The University of the Philippines first identified the accounts over the weekend following the protest on its campus on Thursday. Those spotted carried names of students who were among eight people arrested during the protest. Dozens of Facebook users have since posted screenshots of accounts using their names and urged friends to report the duplicates.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he has ordered the cybercrime office and National Bureau of Investigation to "get to the bottom of this huge anomaly". A Facebook Inc spokesperson said the U.S. firm was investigating reports of "suspicious activity" and would act on accounts violating its policies.

Filipinos spend more time on social media than any other nationality, according to a recent study. Platforms such as Facebook have become political battlegrounds, with so-called influencers emerging as a force behind President Rodrigo Duterte's 2016 election campaign and defending him ever since. Opposition Senator Francis Pangilinan said he suspected the accounts targeted those who oppose Duterte's anti-terror bill.

A presidential spokesman previously said the bill is patterned on those used in countries that had dealt effectively with extremism. Critics have said the bill could give the president unprecedented power to target them. "We just need to stand together against possible tactics seeking to silence our voice," the student representative of the state-funded university said in a statement opposing the accounts.

Raymund Liboro, head of the National Privacy Commission, said it was too early to draw conclusions on the motivation for the accounts. He told Reuters he had been informed by Facebook that the company had taken many of them down. Facebook in May said it estimated the prevalence of fake accounts among its worldwide monthly active users at 5%.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marksans Pharma recalls 11,279 bottles of diabetes drug due to cancer causing chemical 

New Delhi, Jun 8 PTI&#160;Marksans Pharma on Monday said it is recalling&#160;11,279 bottles of diabetes drug Metformin extended release tablets due&#160;to presence of a cancer causing contaminant. The company has issued voluntary recall o...

Instagram rolls out 'food order' sticker to support small businesses in India

Instagram has announced that it would be rolling out the food order sticker in India in order to support small businesses. The new sticker will help smaller businesses which are part of the food industry to stay in touch with their customer...

Unlock 1: OSRTC, ECoR resume passenger services within Odisha

As Unlock-1 started from Monday, the East Coast Railway ECoR and Odisha State Road Transport Corporation OSRTC resumed their passenger services within the state after a gap of more than two months. The OSRTC engaged 96 buses on 66 routes ac...

Arvind Kejriwal complains of fever, sore throat; to be tested for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for COVID-19 test as he has complained of fever and sore throat.The Chief Minister has isolated himself at his residence. All his meetings till tomorrow afternoon have been cancelled. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020