COVID-19: Ahead of all-party meet, GFP hits out at Goa govt

COVID-19: Ahead of all-party meet, GFP hits out at Goa govtPTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:56 IST
Ahead of an all-party meeting called by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday evening on the COVID-19 outbreak, the opposition Goa Forward Party released a series of tweets claiming the state government had mishandled the situation. Goa currently has 300 COVID-19 cases, with a spike since movement of people was allowed amid the lockdown from May 1.
"We @Goaforwardparty always said we want to keep aside our political battles & collaborate willingly in this COVID- Fight for sake of #Goa & #Goans. Govt however, did not listen till date as it appears it had an ulterior political agenda & wanted to take political mileage out of it." In another tweet, he said the COVID warriors in the state had done a great job but the state government had messed up everything "due to their obsession with their political health at cost of public health". Sardesai claimed Sawant was showing people a "rosy picture" of the situation, while health minister Vishwajit Rane was enraging his party bosses by presenting the true "gloomy picture" and then retracting his statements.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pramod Sawant
- Goa
- Goa Forward Party
- COVID
- Vishwajit Rane
- Goans
ALSO READ
11 new COVID-19 cases in Goa; state tally rises to 66
11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Goa, state tally reaches 50
Goa Chief Minister greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr
Goa Health Min to request CM for mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate for passengers entering State
Goa air traveler SOP poor, will agitate if not changed: GFP