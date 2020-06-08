Left Menu
COVID-19: Ahead of all-party meet, GFP hits out at Goa govt

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:56 IST
Ahead of an all-party meeting called by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday evening on the COVID-19 outbreak, the opposition Goa Forward Party released a series of tweets claiming the state government had mishandled the situation. Goa currently has 300 COVID-19 cases, with a spike since movement of people was allowed amid the lockdown from May 1.

"We @Goaforwardparty always said we want to keep aside our political battles & collaborate willingly in this COVID- Fight for sake of #Goa & #Goans. Govt however, did not listen till date as it appears it had an ulterior political agenda & wanted to take political mileage out of it." In another tweet, he said the COVID warriors in the state had done a great job but the state government had messed up everything "due to their obsession with their political health at cost of public health". Sardesai claimed Sawant was showing people a "rosy picture" of the situation, while health minister Vishwajit Rane was enraging his party bosses by presenting the true "gloomy picture" and then retracting his statements.

