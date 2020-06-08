Left Menu
1 year of Modi govt: MP BJP to hold virtual rallies

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:31 IST
The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct several virtual rallies and video conferences in the state from June 10 to commemorate the first anniversary of the second term of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Seven virtual rallies across seven divisions of the state will be held from June 10, state BJP Chief VD Sharma informed at a press conference on Monday.

"The series of rallies would begin with an event addressed by Union minister Nitin Gadkari on June 10. About one lakh people and more than 1,000 enlightened citizens across 33 districts will understand Prime Minister Modi's resolve for self-reliant India in this virtual rally," he said. It will be attended by Union ministers Thawarchand Gehlot, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"The BJP will also organise 138 video conferences. Party workers will launch a door-to-door campaign from June 10 across 65,000 booths of MP and distribute literature related to achievement and schemes of the Centre," he said.

