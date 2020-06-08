Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah urges people to use indigenous products for economic self-reliance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged people to use only indigenous products as far as possible as part of efforts to make the country self-reliant.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:33 IST
Amit Shah urges people to use indigenous products for economic self-reliance
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Odisha Jan-Samvad virtual rally. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged people to use only indigenous products as far as possible as part of efforts to make the country self-reliant. "Narendra Modiji made a call for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant), an India where 130 crore people use Indian products. I appeal to crores of BJP workers, people of Odisha and the country to take a pledge to use indigenous products as far as possible," Amit Shah said at Odisha Jan-Samvad virtual rally.

Shah said party workers should continue to help those in need during the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic. He said the work done by the BJP government in the past one year cannot be seen in isolation.

"Modiji became Prime Minister six years ago. Today the whole world sees India with pride, all this was started when Modiji was chosen to lead the nation," he said. Shah said many governments came with two-thirds majority but did not have the courage to remove Article 370 and 35A.

"On August 5, 2019, Narendra Modiji brought the bill to parliament and abrogated Article 370 and 35A. This is a courageous decision which only PM Modi could take," he said. He referred to surgical strike and aerial strike carried out by Modi government after terror attacks and said it showed the world that India would not endure the encroachment of its borders.

He said Pakistan was punished by airstrikes and surgical strikes. "We've also seen terrorist attacks like before, but PM Modi did not sit silently like previous PMs. He answered with airstrikes and surgical strikes and teaching them a lesson. This showed the world that India would not endure the encroachment of its borders," he said.

''Under PM Modi's leadership, any intrusion into the borders of India will be punished. Some used to say that US and Israel were the only countries which were willing and capable of avenging every drop of the blood of their soldiers. Modi Ji has added India to that list,'' he added. The Home Minister said BJP isn't in politics just for power, but for getting in touch with people, understanding their problems and take it to the government. "When we form the government, we take our report card to the people with our performances," he said.

Referring to COVID-19, he said the norm was to follow social distancing but it can never be between the people and the party. He said the party was getting in touch with people through virtual rallies. He said people of Odisha "blessed" the party with over 38 per cent votes in the state in the Lok Sabha elections and eight seats that helped PM Modi continue leading India at the global level

Referring to Ayushman Bharat, he said the scheme was started by the Prime Minister for 50 crore poor Indians. "When Modiji became prime minister in 2014, he said his government is for the poor, tribals, Dalits. He fulfils what he says," Shah said, adding that he has taken a lot of steps to improve living standard of the poor in the country.

"When PM Modi came to power, seven crore families had no bank accounts. Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, 31 crore bank accounts were opened. During the lockdown, the Modi government sent Rs 53,000 crore to crores of Indians to help them," he said. Shah said 9.5 crore farmers have received Rs 72,000 crore so far under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

"It's not a one-time thing. Every farmer will receive Rs 6,000 every year by the Modi government. Congress waived off loans just once, but this yearly support will help our farmers even more," he said. Shah said PM Modi did not sign the RCEP agreement to ensure our small traders and manufacturers were safeguarded.

"Several such decisions were taken to protect several people from various fields in the country," he said. He said in several states like Odisha, more than 42 per cent households don't have access to tap water.

"PM Narendra Modi launched Jal Jeevan Mission to make available safe drinking water through pipeline to 25 crore people by 2022. It is such a big decision," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed urges opposition to be patient for elections amid COVID-19

Ethiopias prime minister, Abiy Ahmed has called on opposition members to be patient amid concerns that the postponement of elections will create a constitutional crisis and stoke political tension.If the election is extended, it is only by ...

European stocks take a breather as tech, healthcare weigh

European shares pulled back from three-month highs on Monday, with losses in technology and healthcare stocks halting a recent rally on hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery.The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3 lower, as investors ...

Body of unidentified woman found dumped in front of hotel in Northeast Delhi

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a place in front of a hotel in Northeast Delhis Shastri Park area on Monday, police said. The police was informed about the body around 4.30 pm.On reaching the spot, an unidentified body ...

Trump plans to sign bill pressuring China over Uighur Muslim crackdown -source

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign legislation calling for sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for oppression of Uighur Muslims, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday without offering a time frame for the signing.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020