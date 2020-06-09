Left Menu
TMC trying to cut off power to hinder Amit Shah's virtual rally: BJP MP writes to W Bengal Governor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan has written to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and alleged that the TMC is trying to cut off power in districts so that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally couldn't be viewed.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-06-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 12:27 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan has written to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and alleged that the TMC is trying to cut off power in districts so that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally couldn't be viewed. "With due respect and honour, we are here to address our sincere grievance against TMC for restraining the freedom to speak and express the opinion of the opposition (BJP) with deliberate and despotic measures, The digital rally (West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally) administered by Amit Shah is meant to hit the dynamic platforms of our state today at 11 am," Khan wrote in the letter.

"However, it has come to our knowledge that the TMC has been adopting illiberal and unaccountable measures to cut off several cities and districts of Bengal from being a part of the rally by checking down the internet speed, electricity and other essentials," Khan added. Khan further alleged that adding fuel to the fire, MLA, Sabyasachi Dutta and Dulal Bar were brutally attacked at two areas in front of West Bengal police by members of TMC for unprecedented, obscure reasons.

"This is not only incorrect and flawed in terms of political justice but is also ethically and morally out of order," Khan wrote. "Thereby, Bharatiya Janata Yuba Morcha earnestly urges Dhankar to take immediate and precise actions for the two vital and significant issues mentioned above," the leader added. (ANI)

