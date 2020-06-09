Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah attacks Mamata over culture of political violence in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 12:54 IST
Shah attacks Mamata over culture of political violence in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged culture of political violence in the state. He said though the BJP wants to expand its influence in the TMC-ruled state, its goal is to rid West Bengal of the "environment of terror".

"Bengal is the only state in the entire country where the culture of political violence is flourishing," he told the BJP's virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally. He said despite the BJP winning a staggering 303 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, he held the 18 it won in the state dear.

The senior BJP leader assailed the West Bengal government for not joining the Ayushman Bharat health scheme for the poor. Castigating Banerjee over her stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shah said the people of Bengal will reduce her to a "political refugee" because of it.

The Union Home Minister lauded the Narendra Modi government for its bold steps in the aftermath of the Uri and Pulwama attacks. "Nobody uttered a word when terrorists intruded and beheaded our soldiers with impunity when the UPA was in power.

Our surgical and air strikes sent out a strong message that we have zero tolerance to terrorism," he said. He accused the Trinamool Congress government of patronizing corruption.

"There is corruption everywhere. It continued unabated even when the people of Bengal were reeling under the impact of cyclone Amphan," he alleged. Shah said Mamata Banerjee "insulted" migrants by calling 'Shramik Special' trains carrying them to Bengal during the lockdown "Corona Express".

"These migrants will now ensure your exit from power," he said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Couple in Singapore convicted for abusing Indian maid

A local court in Singapore has convicted a couple for physically abusing their Indian maid, causing injuries and scars on her body, for nearly two months she worked for them before running away fearing for her life. Amandeep Kaur, 30, was e...

Coronavirus may have spread in Wuhan in August, Harvard research shows, but China dismissive

The coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August last year, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data, but China dismissed the report as ri...

SA records deadliest 24 hours with 82 new COVID-19 deaths

South Africa recorded its deadliest 24 hours with 82 new COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday.The Western Cape, which has the highest infection rate, reported 55 deaths, followed by the Eastern Cape with 26 and one death in KwaZulu-Natal.Mean...

Targets for COVID-19 vaccine identified by scientists

Scientists have identified regions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 to target with a vaccine, by harnessing tools used for the development of cancer immunotherapies. The researchers at Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia CHOP in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020