Centre has failed in handling COVID-19, providing relief to people: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday stated that the Central government had failed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and also in providing relief to people during the lockdown. Speaking to ANI, Sudhindra Bhadoria said: "I must say Central government has failed and also state governments have failed especially in handling the issues faced by the poor and stranded migrants during COVID-19 outbreak."

"We saw the manner in which the stranded migrant have lost their lives while returning home. The women and children have suffered. The entire nation has suffered terribly during this COVID-19 pandemic," the BSP Spokesperson added. India recorded a single-day spike of 9,987 COVID-19 cases today, taking the tally to 2,66,598. The death toll has reached 7,466 as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)