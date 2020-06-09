Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:38 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday
The official said the 51-year-old AAP supremo underwent the test for coronavirus Tuesday morning. Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever
The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.
