Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza dies - statement

Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza has died, the government of the central African nation announced in a statement posted on Twitter.

Reuters | Gitega | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:29 IST
Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza dies - statement
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter / Pierre Nkurunziza

Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza has died, the government of the central African nation announced in a statement posted on Twitter.

"The government of the Republic of Burundi announced with great sadness ... the unexpected death of his Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Burundi," the government said in a tweeted statement, adding he had died of a heart attack. Last month Burundi elected a new leader, retired general Evariste Ndayishimiye, who was flagbearer for the ruling CNDD-FDD party.

Nkurunziza, who has faced accusations of political repression at home and abroad since coming to power in 2005, was due to stay in office until August, when Ndayishimiye was supposed to take over and start a seven-year term.

