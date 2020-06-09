Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre owes Bengal Rs 53,000 cr, state's schemes better than Centre's Ayushman Bharat, PM-Kisan: Derek O' Brien

The Centre owes West Bengal Rs 53,000 crore, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O' Brien on Tuesday in reply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech at the virtual rally held earlier today.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:35 IST
Centre owes Bengal Rs 53,000 cr, state's schemes better than Centre's Ayushman Bharat, PM-Kisan: Derek O' Brien
TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien speaking through video conferencing on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre owes West Bengal Rs 53,000 crore, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O' Brien on Tuesday, in reply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech at the virtual rally held earlier today. The TMC leader also said that there was 'bunkum" in the facts presented by Shah, and presented a comparison of the various schemes started by the Centre and those by the WB government.

"53 thousand crores owed to Bengal (by the Centre). Rs 36,000 crore owed to Bengal from centrally sponsored schemes, devolution of funds Rs 11,000 crore, food subsidy of Rs 3,000 crore, GST of last two months about Rs 3,000 crore, yes you have cleared the GST now for the last year December, January, February," Brien said at a conference held through video conferencing. Speaking about the schemes by the Centre he said, "Ayushman Bharat started in 2018, Mamata Banerjee started Swasthya Sathi in 2016, two years ago. The insurance (scheme) is at the par with the Centre, it empowers the women. The state bears the cost, in this, the entire scheme is supported by the state government. The Centre had a target of 1.12 crore families, Swasthya Sathi has enrolled 1.5 crore families as of November 2019. It is fully cashless, all treatment in govt hospitals in Bengal is free, above there is a Rs 5 lakh insurance if you go to a private hospital."

He also said that the schemes for farmers started by the Centre were already being run by the state government in Bengal. "As of February 2020, over 5 crore farmers were yet to receive full dues under PM-Kisan Samman. Under Kisan Samman, 80 per cent of the cost is borne by the state government. Bengal started Krishak Bandhu scheme where farmers get Rs 5 thousand per acre, the state government bears the cost, Rs 2 lakh per family is given in case of death of a farmer. Bangla Shasya Bima crop insurance scheme is free of cost for the farmer, the farmers do not pay the premium," he said.

Further targeting the Centre he added, "RBI has said that Indian economy is set to contract for the first time in 41 years. We have made many suggestions, we suggested putting in Rs 10,000 in bank accounts of unorganized sector workers or migrant workers also. Also, you could take money from MPLADS fund and generate Rs 8-10 thousand crore." Earlier today, the Home Minister repeatedly urged West Bengal Chief Minister to send the list for availing Prime Minister Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers and accused the state government of stalling this benefit from reaching farmers in the state.

Shah also lamented that the Ayushman Bharat scheme was not being implemented by the TMC government in West Bengal. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh row: Indian, Chinese troops undertakes symbolic disengagement; div commanders to meet on Wednesday

India and Chinese armies have undertaken a symbolic disengagement in a few areas in eastern Ladakh in displaying their resolve to end the border standoff peacefully even as the two sides are set to hold another round of Major General-level ...

AEPC seeks costing proposals from Amazon for selling masks, PPE kits

Apparel exporters body AEPC on Tuesday said it has sought special costing proposals from e-commerce giant Amazon for selling masks and personal protective equipment PPE kits through the portal of the company. The Apparel Export Promotion ...

Bullock cart swept away in flash flood in Gujarat; 4 die

Four members of a family, including a woman and her two children, died after the bullock cart they were travelling on was washed away in flash flood at a village in Gujarats Amreli district on Tuesday, said police. The tragic incident took ...

India issues demarche to Pak High Commission over alleged targeting of minorities

India on Tuesday issued a strong demarche to the Pakistani High Commission here over the systematic and targeted demolition of houses belonging to the minority Hindu community in Punjab province of the neighboring country, official sources ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020