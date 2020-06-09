Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday. The official said that the 51-year-old AAP supremo underwent the test for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday morning. "The chief minister has tested negative for COVID-19," the official said.

Asked whether he would undergo a test again after some days, the official said, "There is no need for it." Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever. The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.