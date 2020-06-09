Left Menu
Georgia officials report problems at some voting sites as five states hold primaries

Voters reported long lines and problems with equipment in Georgia on Tuesday as Democrats went to polls to pick a nominee in a competitive U.S. Senate race, one of five states choosing candidates for the White House and Congress.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:46 IST
Voters reported long lines and problems with equipment in Georgia on Tuesday as Democrats went to polls to pick a nominee in a competitive U.S. Senate race, one of five states choosing candidates for the White House and Congress. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Mayor Kasim Reed reported problems with voting machines not working and long lines that started forming as early as 7 a.m. (1100 GMT).

"This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county," Lance Bottoms wrote on Twitter. "If you are in line, PLEASE do not allow your vote to be suppressed. PLEASE stay in line." The secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, had warned ahead of the election that voters could face long lines because of coronavirus precautions, with voters standing 6 feet (2 m) apart, as well as a new voting system.

A spokesman for Raffensperger's office could not be immediately reached for comment. The voting was taking place amid a trio of three national crises. U.S. cities over the past two weeks have seen large-scale protests against high-profile killings of African Americans, including George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia while coping with a pandemic that has killed more than 110,000 people and thrown tens of millions out of work.

Jon Ossoff, 33, leads a large field of Georgia Democrats seeking the party's nomination to take on Republican Senator David Perdue, three years after Ossoff nearly won a former Republican stronghold in the most expensive U.S. House of Representatives race ever. Ossoff's campaign ads have seized on the pandemic to attack health insurance companies, and he refers to Arbery's death as an impetus for criminal justice reform.

Ossoff faces six other Democrats, including former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico, the 2018 lieutenant governor nominee. He needs 50% of the vote to avoid an Aug. 11 runoff for the nomination. Perdue has no primary challengers. The other states voting are Nevada, South Carolina, North Dakota, and West Virginia. Georgia and West Virginia also have presidential primaries, though former Vice President Joe Biden has secured enough votes to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November.

The spread of the coronavirus forced several changes in procedures. Nevada sent ballots to voters for an all-mail election, while North Dakota, Georgia, and West Virginia sent applications for absentee ballots to voters to provide the option of voting by mail. South Carolina voters can get the application online. In South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, the first female graduate of The Citadel military college is vying with three other Republicans for the nomination to challenge freshman Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham. In 2018 he was the first Democrat to win the coastal district in decades.

Citadel graduate Nancy Mace, a 42-year-old state legislator who worked for Trump's 2016 campaign, has emphasized her ties to the president, who won the district handily in 2016. Also on the Republican ballot is financial planner Kathy Landing and the founder of "Bikers for Trump," Chris Cox.

