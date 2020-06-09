Erdogan says will not let Syria's Idlib become conflict zone again

Erdogan says will not let Syria's Idlib become conflict zone againReuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:34 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the Syrian government was increasing provocations in northwest Syria's Idlib region and that Turkey would not allow it to become a conflict zone again.
On Monday jets bombed several villages in the rebel-held region in the first such air strikes since a Turkish-Russian ceasefire deal over three months ago that halted major fighting. Erdogan was speaking after a cabinet meeting.
