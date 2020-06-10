Left Menu
Scindia's condition is not serious: Madhya Pradesh minister

The BJP leader's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus."Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Scindia to inquire about his well-being," Mishra told reporters.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-06-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 00:12 IST
Scindia's condition is not serious: Madhya Pradesh minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday that the condition of senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who has tested positive for coronavirus was not serious. Scindia has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. The BJP leader's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Scindia to inquire about his well-being," Mishra told reporters. Asked if Scindia's condition was serious, Mishra, who also holds health portfolio, said, "At present, the condition is not serious." Earlier in the day, Chouhan as well as Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Jaivardhan Singh among others wished Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje speedy recovery.

"Got the news that revered Mataji and you are not well. I pray to god that both you and Mataji recover soon," Chouhan said in a tweet. "Came to know about the illness of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother. I pray to the almighty for their speedy recovery," tweeted state Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Digvijaya Singh said in a tweet, "I pray to the god for the speedy recovery of Jyotiraditya Scindiaji and Adarniya Rajmata Sahab." Jaivardhan, former minister and Digvijaya Singhs son also said he prayed to god for their speedy recovery and long life..

