Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD taunts Nitish for not stepping out of house amid COVID-19 pandemic

Opposition leader Rabri Devi, MLA Shiv Chandra Ram, former MP Bulo Mandal and veteran leader Tanweer Hassan took to social media to criticise the chief ministerTejashwi Yadav, who had served as Nitish Kumar’s deputy for the nearly two-year-long period during which the JD(U) and the RJD had shared power, sought to remind his former boss that he was "the only CM to have not stepped out of his house for 84 days" which was essential "to take stock of the ground situation and instill confidence among the people".

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-06-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 00:14 IST
RJD taunts Nitish for not stepping out of house amid COVID-19 pandemic

The ruling NDA in Bihar on Tuesday hit the roof over barbs hurled by the RJD at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for functioning from his official residence, without stepping out, for close to three months amid the coronavirus pandemic. The tone was set by his arch rival Lalu Prasad, the RJD’s jailed founding president, who tweeted on Monday, "This Chief Minister has run away, leaving his people in the lurch in the midst of the corona pandemic. In the coming elections, take this ‘deserter’ to task.” Prasad is lodged in a Ranchi hospital due to multiple Ailments. Opposition leader Rabri Devi, MLA Shiv Chandra Ram, former MP Bulo Mandal and veteran leader Tanweer Hassan took to social media to criticise the chief minister

Tejashwi Yadav, who had served as Nitish Kumar’s deputy for the nearly two-year-long period during which the JD(U) and the RJD had shared power, sought to remind his former boss that he was "the only CM to have not stepped out of his house for 84 days" which was essential "to take stock of the ground situation and instill confidence among the people". "If you are scared of something, I am willing to accompany you. But, at least now, please step out,” the 30- year-old RJD leader said. "The people of the country are saying that the Bihar CM is a man stricken by fear. You abuse the state machinery by spending hours every day, video conferencing with your party colleagues, but you showed no concern about the common people," he added. "It is known to all what miseries were inflicted upon those who were lodged at quarantine centres set up by your government. Please, wake up now,” he added. Sushil Kumar Modi, veteran BJP leader and deputy CM and a strident critic of Prasad and his family, hit back with a series of tweets. "Lalu Prasad should know upon the request of which Chief Minister 4,000 special trains were commissioned for ferrying home migrants struck during lockdown? Bihar alone accounted for 1,506 trains which served 21 lakh laborers,” he tweeted. He also called Lalu Prasad "a prisoner of the prejudices of his lantern age which rendered him incapable of understanding concepts like work from home and virtual interactions". "Laluism needs to be politically quarantined,” added Modi. He also sought to remind the former Bihar chief minister that he has been "in jail for 1,095 days" and that his political successor (Tejashwi) stayed away from a 33-day assembly session after the Lok Sabha polls last year and had been out of the state for 50 days during the lockdown. JD(U) leaders Ashok Chaudhary and Neeraj Kumar, both members of the state cabinet, and Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, the party’s state unit spokesman also hit out at the opposition. PTI NAC SNS SRY

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UK coronavirus toll crosses 50,000-mark

Britains statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.K. has risen to 50,107. The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates,...

Swiss anti-racism protesters march in Geneva during Floyd funeral

Some 5,000 people in the Swiss multicultural city of Geneva marched in protest at racial discrimination on Tuesday as the funeral of George Floyd was taking place in the United States.The May 25 death of the unarmed, handcuffed African-Amer...

22 Delhi hospitals told to reserve more beds for virus patients

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed 22 private hospitals to reserve more beds for coronavirus patients, revising its earlier allocation limitIn an official order, it directed 22 private hospitals to allocate 2,015 extra beds for corona...

UN warns against "global food emergency"

The U.N. secretary-general is calling for immediate action to avoid a global food emergency, saying more than 820 million people are hungry, about 144 million children under the age of 5 have stunted growth, and the COVID-19 pandemic is mak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020